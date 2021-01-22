Beeper is a newly launched platform that brings all messaging apps together in one place. This app has been developed by Eric Migicovsky, the founder of Pebble smartwatches. Beeper acts as a centre for 15 major messaging apps including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Slack, Messenger, SMS, Skype, Discord, IRC, Twitter DMs, Apple iMessage and Google Hangouts. Beeper app allows users to respond to messages on all these apps within Beeper itself. The new App costs $10 (approximately Rs 730) per month and the most interesting thing about it is that users can also use iMessage on Android devices. What is BiP App? Turkish Messaging Application Booms on Google Play Store and App Store Amid WhatsApp Data Privacy Concerns.

Beeper (Photo Credits: Beeper)

Beeper was previously called 'NovaChat' and works on all platforms including Android, Windows, Mac, Linux and iOS. The Beeper app uses 'Matrix' through which the messages of WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and others are connected.

We're very excited to announce Beeper, a new app that combines all your chats into a unified inbox. Built by @ericmigi @tulir293 @KubeSail. Check it out at https://t.co/tkXACBxYXR pic.twitter.com/o6ydflS59b — Beeper (@onbeeper) January 20, 2021

Matrix is an open-source federated messaging protocol and acts as a bridge for each messaging service.

Beeper (Photo Credits: Beeper)

It was tough to figure out how iMessages will work on Android and Windows, says the Beeper Website's FAQ page. The company has figured out two ways to enable iMessage on Android, Windows and Linux - it sends each paid user a jailbroken iPhone with Beeper app installed and this acts as a bridge to iMessage and if the users have a Mac, then they can install the Beeper Mac app.

Beeper (Photo Credits: Beeper)

The new app sounds good but its website does not provide any encryption information. Beeper is not available to everyone yet and it also asks users to fill out a form on its website to get an invitation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).