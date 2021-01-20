After the Facebook-owned Whatsapp made major changes on its privacy policy, netizens are flocking to other social messaging platforms such as Signal and Telegram. One of the messaging applications that has also emerged as a popular choice is "BiP". Turkish-based messaging app BiP has gained millions of users outside Turkey’s borders, said the app’s developer.

What is BiP App?

The Turkish app advertises itself as a secure platform. According to the description on Google Play Store, "BiP is a secure, easy-to-use, FREE communication and life platform, which offers a seamless communication and a wide range of utility features such as instant translations to 106 languages and exchange rates."

BiP is available on both mobile and web and allows users to make video and audio call up to 10 people, share videos, images and location.

BiP App Origin and Where to Download?

BiP is a Turkish messaging application. It is developed by a developer called BiP A.S. The app is currently available on Android and iOS platforms. The application is also available on the web.

Since WhatsApp policy change, BiP app has gained more and more users. In Google Play Store, BiP now ranks first in Bangladesh, Bahrain, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia, GSM operator Turkcell said in a statement. It has been downloaded over 65 million times in total.

