Bitcoin has crossed an all-time high again today. The previous all-time high was recorded on October 20, 2021, above $67,000. At the time of writing this article, the world's number one cryptocurrency has reached $68,506, crossing its previous all-time high. The price of BTC climbed 3.37 percent in the last 24 hours. Last month, Bitcoin's price flew massively after the much-anticipated debut of the first Bitcoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange. Commonwealth Bank of Australia To Soon Enable Trading in Crypto Assets Including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash & Litecoin.

BTC saw a deep correction to $57,993 before making an all-time high. Market experts are expecting the price to reach $75,000-mark and then to $100,000. The digital currency, which is a bit decade-old gained over 130 percent in 2021. In addition to this, Ethereum has also reached an all-time high of $4,813, crossing last week's high of $4,673. The second-largest cryptocurrency is expected to reach its support level of $4,340 and the next resistance level of $4,900.

Binance is up by 1.15 percent and Solana's price increased by 2.65 percent in the last 24 hours. The market cap of cryptocurrencies has crossed three trillion, with Bitcoin and Ethereum being the major contributors. It is important to note that these cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, and risk management is essential if you are a day trader or an investor. A proper plan would be to buy at a low price and sell at a high price.

