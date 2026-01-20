Mumbai, January 20: Croma has announced its highly anticipated Republic Day Sale for 2026, featuring dramatic price cuts on flagship smartphones and premium electronics. The highlight of the event is the Apple iPhone 17, which is being offered at an effective price of INR 47,990, down from its original launch price of INR 82,900.

The significant price reduction on the iPhone 17 and other premium devices is made possible through a strategic combination of direct discounts, bank cashbacks, and aggressive exchange bonuses. Beyond Apple products, the sale also features the newly released Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the MacBook Air M4 at competitive price points. Croma’s "Constitution of Joy" sale aims to capture the festive shopping sentiment by making high-end technology more accessible through bundled financial incentives.

iPhone 17 Croma Republic Day 2026 Sale: Breaking Down of Discounts

To achieve the effective price of ₹47,990 for the iPhone 17, Croma is utilising a multi-layered offer structure. This includes a base exchange value of up to INR 23,500 (depending on the old device’s condition), a flat INR 2,000 bank cashback, and a substantial INR 8,000 exchange bonus. Similarly, the iPhone 15 has seen its price slashed to an effective INR 31,990 (from a MRP of INR 59,900) by applying an INR 14,000 exchange value, INR 1,000 bank cashback, and a INR 4,000 exchange bonus.

Samsung S25 and Foldable Offers

Samsung enthusiasts can also find significant savings on the latest Galaxy S25 lineup. The standard Galaxy S25 is available for an effective INR 50,499 when trading in a Galaxy S24. For those seeking the top-tier S25 Ultra, the price can be brought down to INR 79,999 with an exchange benefit of up to INR 43,000 for an S24 Ultra. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is part of the promotion, with an effective price of INR 1,09,999 after trade-in bonuses.

Special Pricing for Students on MacBooks

Croma has introduced targeted deals for the education sector, specifically on the MacBook Air M4. Students can secure the latest laptop for an effective price of ₹55,911. This deal is unlocked via a ₹10,000 bank cashback, up to ₹13,000 in exchange value for an old laptop, and a dedicated ₹10,000 exchange bonus. Windows users are not left out, with the HP OmniBook 5 (13th Gen) seeing its price drop from over ₹80,000 to an effective ₹48,130 through similar bundled offers.

The Republic Day Sale extends beyond mobile computing into home entertainment and appliances. Notable deals include the Samsung Neo QLED 65-inch TV, priced at ₹98,990 (nearly 45% off its original price), and the TCL 55-inch QLED TV for ₹38,990. In the white goods category, Croma is offering 9kg front-load washing machines starting at ₹31,290 and providing freebies worth up to ₹11,500 on select air conditioner models to prepare for the upcoming summer season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

