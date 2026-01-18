Mumbai, January 18: Croma, India’s prominent omnichannel electronics retailer, has officially launched its annual Republic Day Sale, offering substantial price reductions on flagship smartphones, laptops, and home appliances. The sale, which is currently live and scheduled to run until January 26, features the iPhone 17 at an effective price of INR 47,990—a significant drop from its original launch price of INR 82,900. These deals are accessible across Croma’s physical stores nationwide and its online platform, aiming to provide high-value upgrades during the festive period.

The aggressive pricing on premium devices is achieved through a combination of flat discounts, bank cashbacks, and trade-in incentives. For the iPhone 17, the effective price of INR 47,990 is calculated by stacking an exchange benefit of up to INR 23,500, a flat INR 2,000 bank cashback, and an additional INR 8,000 exchange bonus. Similarly, the iPhone 15 has seen its effective price reduced to INR 31,990, down from the market rate of INR 59,900, following the application of similar bundled offers. Apple iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air Lead Major Price Cut; Best iPhone Sale Republic Day 2026 Deals on Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung’s latest flagship series is also a core part of the Republic Day promotions. The Samsung Galaxy S25 is being offered at an effective price of INR 50,499 when traded against a Galaxy S24. For those seeking the top-tier model, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is available at INR 79,999 with the exchange of a Galaxy S24 Ultra. Additionally, the Samsung Z Fold 7 can be purchased for INR 1,09,999 after trading in a Z Fold 6, though these final figures depend heavily on the working condition of the old device.

To further incentivize buyers, Croma is offering additional financial benefits. Consumers using HDFC Tata Neu cards can secure up to 10 per cent savings on select Apple products. The retailer has also introduced easy EMI options and dedicated student pricing on various productivity tools to make high-end technology more accessible to a broader demographic.

The sale extends well beyond mobile phones into the computing and home entertainment categories. The MacBook Air M4 is currently available at a special student-focused price of INR 55,911, supported by bank and exchange schemes. For Windows users, the HP OmniBook 5 (13th Gen) is priced at an effective INR 48,130. Large-screen entertainment also sees major cuts, with the Samsung Neo QLED 65-inch TV dropping from INR 1,75,000 to INR 98,990, and the TCL 55-inch QLED TV priced at INR 38,990. Flipkart iPhone 17 Discount: Apple’s Smartphone To Be Available in Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Starting at INR 74,990.

Home essential upgrades are also highlighted in the 2026 sale event. Fully automatic front-load washing machines now start from INR 31,290, while premium audio gear like Marshall Bluetooth speakers is available with discounts reaching up to 35%. Furthermore, select air conditioner models come with guaranteed free gifts and services valued up to INR 11,500, reflecting Croma's strategy to capture the early summer demand during the January sale window.

