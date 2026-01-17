Mumbai, January 17: The iPhone 17 Republic Day Sale has officially kicked off across India’s major e-commerce platforms, with Amazon and Flipkart offering the first significant price drops on Apple’s 2025 flagship lineup. As the nation celebrates its 77th Republic Day, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro and the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air have emerged as the primary attractions, featuring effective discounts of over INR 40,000 when combining bank offers and exchange bonuses. The sale, which began for all users on Saturday, is set to run until January 22, with additional instant discounts of up to 12.5% for eligible SBI and HDFC cardholders.

The premium Apple iPhone 17 Pro (256GB), which launched at INR 1,34,900, is currently listed on Amazon at an effective price of INR 1,25,400 after applying a INR 6,500 coupon and a INR 3,000 bank discount. However, for those with a high-value device to trade in, the price can plummet to as low as INR 85,700. The larger iPhone 17 Pro Max follows a similar trend, with its effective price dropping to INR 1,40,400 from its original INR 1,49,900 tag. Both Pro models are powered by the A19 Pro chip and feature a new titanium frame designed for better heat dissipation. iPhone 17 Republic Day Sale 2026: Apple's iPhone 17 Set for First Major Price Drop Since Debut, To Be Listed at INR 74,990 on Flipkart.

Beyond the high-end models, the newly introduced iPhone 17 Air is seeing a massive reduction on Amazon. Originally priced at INR 1,19,900, the thinnest iPhone ever made is now available for an effective price of INR 91,249. This deal combines a INR 10,000 instant bank discount with nearly INR 18,000 in limited-time coupon savings. Despite its slim 5.9mm profile, the Air model shares the Pro-grade A19 Pro chipset, though it features a single 48MP rear camera system to maintain its lightweight design.

Flipkart is leading the charge for the base iPhone 17 (256GB), which has seen its price fall to an effective INR 74,990 from the launch price of INR 82,900. This iPhone sale Republic day offer includes a direct discount of INR 4,000 and an additional INR 4,000 via HDFC bank cards. For budget-conscious buyers, older models like the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 are also seeing deep cuts; the iPhone 15 is currently listed under INR 50,000 on Amazon when all bank and exchange offers are applied. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air Battery Details Tipped Ahead of Launch Today in India.

To maximise savings during this iPhone 17 Republic Day Sale, shoppers are encouraged to use the "Linked Devices" audit on their current phones to ensure they are ready for trade-in. Flipkart is offering an additional INR 5,000 exchange bonus specifically for the iPhone 17 series, while Amazon provides up to 5 per cent unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users. Retailers like Croma and Reliance Digital are also matching these prices in-store, with some locations offering bundled accessories like original 25W chargers for INR 999.

