Bitstamp, the Cryptocurrency exchange, has officially listed crypto Shib Inu under the trading option. The broker announced this information on its official Twitter account. This means Bitstamp account holders will now be able to trade, invest and scalp SHIB against the US Dollar and Euro. In addition to this, Bitstamp has also added three other cryptocurrencies under the trading option, which include dydx (DYDX), Gala (GALA) and Perpetual Protocol (PERP). Cryptocurrency prices in India today (09 Dec 2021).

Newly Added Cryptocurrrencies in Bitstamp (Photo Credits: Bitstamp)

The crypto broker will now allow users to deposit and withdraw funds in Shiba Inu. The company has announced that although it has added these new cryptos for deposits and withdrawal, their trading is not enabled yet.

Christmas came early this year! Look at what's waiting for you under the tree 🎄 4 new #crypto are coming to Bitstamp in the next days: - $PERP - $DYDX - $SHIB - $GALA More info ➡️ https://t.co/hEo2UVuecT pic.twitter.com/mgnbfG9XQC — Bitstamp (@Bitstamp) December 8, 2021

The blog post of Bitstamp reads, " Deposits and withdrawals open but trading is not enabled yet. You will be able to place and cancel limit orders, but they will not be matched. Therefore, no orders will actually be completed during this stage. Order matching will start and trades will be executed normally. However, only limit orders will be available. Once the order books gather sufficient liquidity, we will enable all order types and card purchases for the new trading pairs as well." Ethereum Whale ‘Gimli’ Reportedly Adds 28 Billion Tokens of Shiba Inu to Its Portfolio.

Bitstamp has also revealed a full list of new trading pairs that its account holders will be able to trade. These pairs include SHIB/USD, DYDX/USD, SHIB/EUR, DYDX/EUR, GALA/USD, GALA/EUR, PERP/USD and PERP/EUR. Following the news, the SHIB army expressed its excitement on Twitter.

A SHIB user wrote, "sooner or later, all will list #SHIB. Crypto Exchange Bitstamp Lists Shiba Inu as SHIB Adoption Grows – Altcoins Bitcoin News".

sooner or later, all will list #SHIB 🚀🚀🚀 Crypto Exchange Bitstamp Lists Shiba Inu as SHIB Adoption Grows – Altcoins Bitcoin News pic.twitter.com/9LRSxooF8u — Irene #Ethereum#cryptocurrency (@hukukcufeti_06) December 9, 2021

Another user's tweet reads, "@Bitstamp - You guys are AWESOME !!!! #SHIB $shib #shiba #shibainu #shibarmy".

