An Ethereum whale, who goes by the name of Gimli, has reportedly added 28 billion tokens of Shiba Inu to its portfolio. This piece of information has been revealed by 'WhaleStatus' on Twitter, which shows Gimli has successfully accumulated $1.1 million worth of Shib tokens. WhaleStatus also reveals the time of transaction and amount of Shib token sent from an Ethereum Binance wallet to Gimli's wallet. Cryptocurrency prices in India today (07 Dec 2021).

According to a report from Benzinga, Gimli began this accumulation in June 2021, and now it holds over 1.2 trillion tokens of Shib worth $56 million.

In addition to this, Gimli also holds $13 million in Fantom, $11 million in Polygon and $25 million worth of metaverse token Decentraland. How To Open Cryptocurrency Trading Account in India & Complete Your KYC.

Another WhaleStatus report reveals that the top 1000 Ethereum wallets now has more than 47,624 billion Shib tokens worth over $1.7 billion. Last week, these 100 Ethereum wallets owning Shib witnessed a 42.7 percent increase in collection, which hints that Ethereum Whales see potential in the meme coin. Despite Ethereum Whales' interest in Shib, its price has been dropping since October 28, 2021. At the time of writing this article, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00003785.

