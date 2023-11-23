New Delhi, November 23: The earnings from gaming are growing in India as compared to 2022, with nearly half (45 per cent) of serious gamers claiming to earn between six to 12 lakh per annum in 2023, a new report said on Thursday. According to PC and printer major HP, the growth of the e-sports industry is benefiting the Indian gamers' community with diverse career opportunities and increased earnings.

"It is encouraging to see the esports industry growing and providing diverse career opportunities to gamers. We believe that Indian youth has the potential to not only make it big at the global esports arena but also to tap on entrepreneurial opportunities in the industry," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India market. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Deliver Keynote at India's Largest Online Gaming Convention on December 5.

The report, covering 3,000 gamers across 15 Indian cities, highlighted that along with fun and relaxation, gamers are now drawn to gaming for earning money and recognition. According to the report, sponsorships and esports tournaments have emerged as significant income sources, showcasing the growing importance of the gaming community.

Gamers cited being an "influencer" or "esports management" as future career options in gaming. Gaming is now not just limited to metros. The report showed a huge surge in the number of serious gamers in non-metro cities. Gaming is also not limited to a specific demographic, as 75 per cent of GenZ and 67 per cent of Millennials are serious gamers.

About 58 per cent of women respondents are identified as serious gamers, underlining the inclusive nature of gaming. Additionally, one in three gamers participates, either for monetary gains or recognition.

The report also mentioned that 61 per cent of respondents were not aware of gaming courses in India, with more than half of gamers relying on YouTube and game buddies to enhance their skills. IT Amendment Rules Ensure Safeguards for Children, Youth Against Harms Arising from Online Gaming: Meity.

Nearly 57 per cent of the respondents want gameplay training to get better at gaming. The report also revealed a positive shift in parent's perspective towards gaming, with 42 per cent approving of gaming as a hobby. About 40 per cent of parents admitted that their perception of gaming has turned positive in the last few years, mainly due to the growth of the industry.

