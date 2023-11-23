NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 23: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and the E-Gaming Federation (EGF) is all set to organise the first edition of the nation's largest gaming conference, the Indian Gaming Convention (IGC), on December 5, 2023, at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, will deliver the keynote address at the valedictory session.

Leading policymakers, regulators, gaming industry captains, marketers, game developers and service providers will converge on one platform to address the IGC, which is expected to draw more than 700 delegates, including senior professionals of the online gaming ecosystem of the country.

Among stalwarts of the gaming landscape who will share their insights at the IGC will be Dr. Trivikraman Thampy, Co-founder, Games24x7; Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder & CEO, Zupee; Salone Sehgal, General Partner, Lumikai; Ishita Grover, Director (Marketing), Oneplus; Deepak Jacob, General Counsel, DreamSports, and Anuraag Saxena, CEO, EGF.

International speakers, addressing the IGC will include Jean Major, a former Canadian regulator currently on the Board of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission, and Sarah Ramansaukas, a player safety expert from the UK, who co-founded The Game Safety Institute.

Elaborating on the context of the Convention Harsh Jain, Chairman, IAMAI and CEO and Co-founder Dream Sports, said, "2023 has been a defining year for India's Online Gaming industry, marked by multiple positive developments like MeitY's appointment as our nodal ministry, notification of the IT regulations and clarity on taxation. These developments will facilitate the industry's sustainable and responsible growth over the long term. I look forward to insightful discussions at IGC, where the focus will be on exploring collaborative strategies between industry, Government, and the ecosystem to enable a safe, trusted, and accountable Indian online gaming industry that can emerge as the global hub for gaming."

Bhavin Pandya, Chairman of the IAMAI Online Gaming Committee, and Co-founder & Co-CEO of Games24X7 said, "The Indian online gaming industry is going through a tectonic shift, with 2023 being a landmark year in its evolution. Key tax and policy frameworks have laid a robust foundation for the online gaming sector, but there is a long way to go from here. This underscores the need for platforms like the Indian Gaming Convention (IGC) where open and honest dialogues between industry and government, stakeholders and partners, and visionaries and innovators are earnestly facilitated. Such platforms are crucial for our industry to seize opportunities and face challenges collectively. I'm confident that the IGC will evolve into a central platform which will play an instrumental role in shaping the future of the online gaming industry in India."

More than 35 of subject-experts will deliberate upon the opportunities and challenges before India's online gaming industry 360 degrees in 10 of sessions, including keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions. Some of the key sessions of the IGC will be on "Future of Gaming: Fuelling Innovation to Make India a Global Gaming Hub", "Empowering the Digital Landscape: Online Gaming's Role in Fueling Digital India", "Building a Robust National Regulatory Framework for Online Gaming", "Investor Insights: How Can the Industry Build Through Regulatory Shifts", "Gaming's Role in Promoting Culture, Education, and Sports", and "Voices of the Game: Online Gaming in India, A User-Speaks Experience".

Value Leaf is the Platinum Partner of the IGC, and it is being supported by the Government of Telangana.

For more information on India's largest gaming convention please visit IAMAI Event | Indian Gaming Convention

Established in 2004, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body and the country's only organization representing the digital services industry with over 550 Indian and multinational corporations as its members. IAMAI is dedicated to presenting a unified voice of the businesses it represents to the government, investors, consumers, and other stakeholders. IAMAI represents varied sectors such as digital payments, fintech, digital commerce, digital advertising, digital entertainment, traveltech, online gaming, edtech, healthtech, agritech, big data, ML, AI & IoT, AR/ VR, logistics-tech, D2C, EV, VC, gift cards, and so on.

