San Francisco, March 31 : Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2023, the world's largest gaming conference, has been cancelled, which was set to return in-person in Los Angeles for the first time since 2019. The announcement came after several gaming companies such as Nintendo, Microsoft and Ubisoft all claimed that they will not be participating in the event.

According to an email sent to employees and verified by IGN, E3 2023 "simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry." E3 2023 was scheduled for June 13 through June 16.

"This was a difficult decision because of all the effort we and our partners put toward making this event happen, but we had to do what's right for the industry and what's right for E3," Kyle Marsden-Kish, global VP of gaming at ReedPop, was quoted as saying.

"We appreciate and understand that interested companies wouldn't have playable demos ready and that resourcing challenges made being at E3 this summer an obstacle they couldn't overcome. For those who did commit to E3 2023, we're sorry we can't put on the showcase you deserve and that you've come to expect from ReedPop's event experiences," Marsden-Kish added.

