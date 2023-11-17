San Francisco, November 17: From Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to Apple chief Tim Cook, top tech honchos and corporate leaders met Chinese President Xi Jinping during a gala dinner here during his state visit. Xi received standing ovations from more than 300 corporate leaders and top officials, including Cook and Blackstone’s Steve Schwarzman. Musk on Friday posted his photo with the Chinese President on X, saying, “May there be prosperity for all”. The gala dinner was hosted by the US-China Business Council and the National Committee on US-China Relations. X Rival Bluesky Reaches 2 Million Users Despite Remaining Invite-Only App, Company To Launch Public Web Interface This Month To View Posts Without Logging Out.

Elon Musk Greet Xi Jinping at Gala Dinner:

May there be prosperity for all pic.twitter.com/AwLquaACdO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2023

Xi Jinping on U.S.-China relations at dinner in San Francisco | November 15, 2023:

“Whatever stage of development it may reach, China will never pursue hegemony or expansion, and will never impose its will on others,” the President told the gathering. Earlier, US President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart that they should keep their communications lines open and get to understand each other so as “to ensure that competition (between their countries) does not veer into conflict”. Gen Z in India Excited To Use Generative AI in Workplace, 91% Feel Prepared for New Technology in Everyday Work.

Xi reiterated his opposition to describing the relationship as competition saying it “is not the prevailing trend of current times”. Biden said that the US is not trying to "decouple" from China, but pursuing better relations with its assertive rival. Xi arrived in San Francisco this week for a summit with Biden, and to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2023 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).