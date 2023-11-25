San Francisco, November 25: X Corp owner Elon Musk will reportedly visit Israel next week and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a sign of solidarity amid antisemitism controversies. According to Fox Business, Musk is expected to visit the Gaza Strip and view the destruction of settlements after Hamas's surprise attack on October 7 that killed 1,200 people. The news was first reported by the Israeli media outlet N12. Musk, who has been severely criticised for anti-Semitic content on X, will also meet Israel President Isaac Herzog along with Netanyahu and tour areas near the Gaza border.

He will get a firsthand look at the devastation after terrorists crossed the Israel-Gaza border to launch the massacre, the report mentioned. Israel retaliated by beginning an attack against Hamas, and the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health claims that Israeli military activity in Gaza has killed approximately 13,000 people. On November 24, Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day cease-fire in exchange for the release of 24 hostages held by the terror group. SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk Meets His Father Errol Musk After Seven Years As Family Cried

Musk has come under rising fire in recent weeks for supposed failures to combat antisemitism on X. Last week, the Joe Biden administration slammed Musk of repeating a "hideous lie" about Jewish people, as the X owner continues to endorse far-right viewpoints and agrees with posts that promote antisemitism. Musk replied to a post sharing an antisemitic conspiracy theory, calling it "actual truth”. He responded to a conspiracy theory that motivated the man who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

Earlier, non-profit Media Matters in its report claimed that as Musk continues his descent into white nationalist and antisemitic conspiracy theories, his social media platform has been placing ads for major brands like Apple, Bravo (NBCUniversal), IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity (Comcast) next to content that supports Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party. The report led to tech and media majors like Apple, IBM, Disney, Warner Bros, Discovery, Paramount and Comcast/NBCUniversal reportedly pulling or halting their advertisements, along with Lionsgate and the European Commission, on X. Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Gaza Cease-Fire Enters Second Day With More Hostages To Be Exchanged and Critical Supplies Delivered

Later, Musk’ sued Media Matters, accusing it of interference with contract, business disparagement, and interference with prospective economic advantage.