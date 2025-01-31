New Delhi, January 31: Elon Musk's Starlink, the satellite internet service from SpaceX, might soon be operational in India. Starlink has reportedly agreed to comply with licensing norms set by the Indian government to offer satellite broadband services in the country. The development could potentially bring high-speed internet service in the country by challenging existing telecom operators.

As per a report of Financial Express, Elon Musk's Starlink has formally accepted the licensing conditions laid out by the Indian government. These conditions include strict security and data storage requirements, which are mandatory for telecom companies to provide satellite broadband services in India. The acceptance can be seen as a step towards obtaining the necessary license to start operations, indicating that SpaceX is close to rolling out Starlink services in India. ‘We Are Making History’: Vodafone Achieves World’s 1st Satellite Video Call Using Standard Smartphone (Watch Video).

The Indian government has been particular about data security and localisation, which mandates that all user data must be stored within the country. Compliance is a key factor for Starlink to secure the license under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is reportedly close to finalise how spectrum for satellite services will be allocated and priced. It is anticipated that these services will likely commence by the end of this year.

Jio, a major telecom operator in India has been vocal about auctioning satellite spectrum. Meanwhile, Rajan Bharti Mittal of Bharti Enterprises recently shared that their satellite telecom service is all set for deployment in India and waiting for the government's nod. They have established stations in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. However, global giants like Elon Musk-run Starlink and Amazon's Project Kuiper favour an administrative approach to spectrum allocation. The government, however, has decided to maintain its position and opt for administrative allocation due to the technical complexities involved in satellite communications. Airtel vs Starlink: Airtel Satellite Telecom, Internet Services Ready for Rollout in India, Stations Established in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Reports indicate that Starlink and other satellite communication companies have set their internet service price between USD 10 to USD 500 per month, not including the hardware cost which range between USD 250 to USD 380. The price is around 7 to 18 times higher than the home broadband plans offered by Indian telecom providers, which begin at around USD 5 to USD 7 per month.

