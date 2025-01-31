Vodafone has made history by conducting the world’s first satellite video call using a standard smartphone. The achievement marks a milestone in the company’s mission to connect people, no matter where they are. Vodafone Group CEO, Margherita Della Valle, shared the event, where she reflected on the importance of the moment. Margherita described the video call as a “historic moment” and explained that the call was made using the only satellite service in the world that offers mobile broadband to everyone in the area. The call was made possible through a satellite dish, which acts as a gateway connecting Vodafone’s terrestrial network to the satellite network. This single gateway can now serve the whole of the UK. Vodafone is using AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird satellites. The video call was made from a remote mountain region in Wales, an area previously without mobile coverage. Rowan Chesmer, a Future Technologies Researcher at Vodafone, made the call to Margherita using a standard smartphone. Margherita responded with excitement, and said, "You did it, We are making history, big congratulations to you and your team." ISRO to Launch US Satellite Enabling Voice Calls via Smartphones from Space; Here’s Everything We Know About It.

Vodafone Achieves World’s First Satellite Video Call Using Standard Smartphone

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)