Mumbai, December 19: In India, many engineering students graduate yearly and struggle to land desired jobs. According to reports, only 10% of the 1.5 million engineers graduating this year may land jobs in businesses. The report said that the reason for this is the "global economic slump", and the IT companies slashed hiring freshers from 35% to 40% the previous year.

According to a report by Business Standard, hiring engineering candidates is expected to reach "pre-pandemic levels." The report cites that over 160,000 freshers are expected to be hired, and 230,000 are hired in FY23. In FY22, the companies were going through a journey of digital transformation that increased the hiring of over 400,000 freshers with 30% attrition levels. Udaan Layoffs: E-Commerce Platform Sacks Over 100 Employees as Part of Restructuring Exercise.

One in 10 Graduating Engineering Students To Get a Job This Year:

According to the Business Standard's report, companies prefer hiring mid-level professionals with over 12 years of experience to freshers. The report quoted Vij referring to the global demand opening in alternate sectors in GCCs (Global Capability Centres) along with other sectors like BFSI, life-sciences & healthcare, engineering R&D and energy. The report said that around 45% of engineering students might fulfil the market criteria. However, skill proficiency will be critical.

The companies seek talented candidates with soft skills like problem-solving, emotional intelligence, communication, and teamwork. The hiring companies also expect the engineers to have technical proficiency in software development methodologies, programming languages, cloud computing, and data analytics. When hiring, companies have to put in the effort to develop some of these skills to enhance the productivity of the engineers. Accenture Launches Generative AI Studio in India To Boost Data and Artificial Intelligence Adoption.

The report said that freshers can improve their hiring chances by focusing on continuous learning and upskilling in various areas such as cybersecurity, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. As per a report by E&TJ, engineers also require ethical judgement, social awareness, leadership, management, and interpretation skills besides these skills.

