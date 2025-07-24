New Delhi, July 24: US President Donald Trump has sent a clear message to the US-based tech giants like Google and Microsoft that they must stop hiring talent from overseas, including from India. American companies must focus on hiring and creating jobs in the United States and stop providing jobs to Indian tech professionals and building factories in China, Donald Trump said during an AI Summit in Washington on Wednesday.

During the event, the US President called the tech industry having a 'globalist mindset' and because of this, many Americans were ignored. Trump said that top tech leaders, who were allowed freedom by the US to make profits, heavily invested in other countries. He said, "Under President Trump, those days are over".

The US President Donald Trump highlighted that tech companies were blessed with American freedom, and they reaped it. However, they built factories in China and hired tech workers from India. Trump said these tech companies also stashed their profits in Ireland. He said that these companies dismissed and did not censor their fellow citizens in the homeland.

Donald Trump stated, "Winning the AI race will demand a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley and long beyond Silicon Valley". He emphasised that the US technology companies should be "all in" for the country, which is what is needed. Trump said, "We want to put America first." The President of the United States signed three executive orders in the summit to win the AI race. GitHub Spark: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Releasing New Tool in Copilot That Lets Users Turn Their Ideas Into Full-Stack Apps; Check Details.

He shared a plan titled "Winning the Race", under which Donald Trump highlighted his vision to make America a leader in AI development by speeding up data centre construction. One executive order is focused on the national AI development strategy. The second executive order focuses on federal funding helping develop AI, and the third executive order focuses on helping American-made AI tools compete globally by exporting them and offering full-stack development support within the US.

