New Delhi: Homegrown audio and wearable brand Fire-Boltt on Monday launched an affordable smartwatch named Beast with full-HD display and several health tools for Rs 3,999 in India. The 1.69-inch smartwatch, available online on leading portals like Amazon.in, offers blood oxygen monitor, 24x7 heart rate and meditative breathing features. The meditative breathing feature is engineered to help a wearer indulge in breathing exercises for holistic wellbeing. Apple Watch Series 7 Likely To Get Blood Sugar Monitoring Feature: Report.

"As this smartwatch tracks blood oxygen level along with heart and blood pressure, it assumes even more significance in the wake of the prevailing scenario," Fire-Boltt co-founders Aayushi and Arnav Kishore said in a statement.

Users will further be able to track their daily activities with an ‘Intelligent Sports and Fitness Tracking' system, alongside multiple sports mode. The watch also offers sleep quality tracker. Beast is equipped with a battery that claims to last up to at least 8 days even when used incessantly. The IP67 certification makes the smartwatch sweat and water proof, the company said.

