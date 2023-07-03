Mumbai, July 3: Last week Fire-Boltt Grenade was launched in India. Now, the company has launched yet another smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature.

The new smartwatch features a rugged design with a shockproof body and military-grade toughness. It carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Samsung Galaxy Watch Update Will Offer Improved Wearing Detection for Users with Tattooed Wrists.

Fire-Boltt Combat Specifications

The Fire-Boltt Combat comes with up to 8 days of battery life (up to 5 days with Bluetooth calling). It comes with Voice Assistant support and 150+ sports modes.

Health monitoring features on the device include Sleep, SpO2 and Heart rate tracking, and Women’s health tracking.

In terms of design, the new wearable features a square dial with two push buttons. It sports a 1.95-inch HD display with a resolution of 240 x 284 pixels. You can choose from 100+ cloud-based watch faces.

Additional features include an in-built microphone, speaker, Call history, Quick dial pad, Sync contacts, Smart Notifications, Find My Phone, Weather update, music/ camera control, sedentary reminders, Alarm, and calendar. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Camera, Display Details Revealed: Check Launch Date, Specs, and Expected Price Here.

Fire-Boltt Combat Price

The Fire-Boltt Combat comes with an introductory price of Rs 1,799. It comes in black, camo black, green, and camo green colour options. The new smartwatch will be available from July 6 via Flipkart and Fireboltt.com.

