Fire-Boltt Launches New Android Smartwatch 'DREAM Wristphone' With 16GB Storage: Check Price and Specifications

"With a powerful Quad-Core CPU, a vibrant display, and a suite of advanced sensors, the Fire-Boltt wristphone is designed to exceed expectations. Priced at Rs 5,999, the smartwatch will be available for purchase starting January 10 on Flipkart, Fireboltt.com, and across PAN India offline stores.

Technology IANS| Jan 08, 2024 08:43 PM IST
Fire-Boltt Launches New Android Smartwatch 'DREAM Wristphone' With 16GB Storage: Check Price and Specifications
Fire-Boltt Logo (Photo Credits: Fire-Boltt Official website)

New Delhi, January 8: Homegrown smart wearables brand Fire-Boltt on Monday launched a new Android smartwatch -- DREAM wristphone, with 2GB RAM, and 16GB of storage. Priced at Rs 5,999, the smartwatch will be available for purchase starting January 10 on Flipkart, Fireboltt.com, and across PAN India offline stores.

"With a powerful Quad-Core CPU, a vibrant display, and a suite of advanced sensors, the Fire-Boltt wristphone is designed to exceed expectations. This launch marks a significant milestone for Fire-Boltt, reaffirming our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions that enrich the digital lives of our users," Arnav Kishore, CEO & Founder of Fire-Boltt, said in a statement. POCO X6, POCO X6 Pro 5G and POCO M6 Pro set to launch on January 11: Check Expected Details.

This 4G LTE nano SIM-enabled wristphone boasts a 2.02-inch true view display, delivering vibrant visuals with 600 nits brightness and a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate. The device features connectivity options such as WiFi and GPS, ensuring users stay seamlessly connected and navigated. Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 on Amazon: From Realme Narzo N53 to Nokia C32 and TECNO Spark 9, List of Smartphones With Affordable Price.

The smartwatch also comes packed with features like a voice assistant, Google Suite integration, cloud-based watch faces, 800 mAh battery, wireless charging, and an intuitive control system. "The inclusion of a comprehensive health suite further cements its position as a holistic and indispensable device in the realm of smart wearables," the company said. The wristphone offers a diverse range with 12 different colours and strap designs, providing users with personalised style options.

Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

