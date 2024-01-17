New Delhi, January 17: Chinese company "Betavolt Technology" has made a major breakthrough in the field of power supplies for smartphones. The development of an atomic energy battery that is expected to keep smartphones charged for 50 years. This radioactive battery developed by the Chinese startup is expected to be an advanced innovation in battery technology.

As per a report of The Business Standard, Chinese startup Betavolt Technology claims that their first nuclear battery can deliver 100 microwatts of power and a voltage of 3V, all within a compact size of 15x15x5 cubic millimeters. By 2025, the company has plans to produce a battery with 1 watt of power. Their batteries are designed to be safe due to its modular design. Apple Vision Pro Priced at USD 3,499 To Be Available From February 2, Offer 3D Movies From Disney Plus and Other Streaming Platforms.

This power source uses nickel-63, a radioactive element as the energy source and diamond semiconductors as energy converters. The Scientists of Betavolt Technology have developed a single-crystal diamond semiconductor that is just 10 microns thick, placing a 2-micron-thick nickel-63 sheet between two diamond semiconductor converters. The decay energy from the radioactive source is then transformed into an electrical current. The company states that the BV100 model will not catch fire or explode from punctures or gunshots, compared to some current batteries that can be unsafe if damaged or exposed to high temperatures. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Set To Be Unveiled in US, Expected To Feature Google-Powered ‘Circle To Search’.

The use of such a battery is expected to be vast and might lead to no longer requirement for chargers or portable power banks. This nuclear battery technology is not entirely new; it was previously developed for use in spacecraft, underwater systems, and remote scientific stations by scientists in the Soviet Union and the United States. However, those earlier versions were costly and bulky. The 14th Five-Year Plan of China prioritizes developing and marketing nuclear batteries to strengthen its economy between 2021 and 2025. Research institutions in the US and Europe are also working on the development of similar technologies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2024 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).