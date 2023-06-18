Mumbai, June 18: A company based in Zhejiang, China, has recently made headlines by issuing a strict warning to its employees regarding extramarital affairs. In an effort to promote a corporate culture that emphasises loyalty to family and the sanctity of marriage, the company announced a ban on extramarital affairs on June 9. The new rule applies to all married staff members within the organisation.

The announcement has sparked intense debates and discussions on social media platforms in mainland China, according to the South China Morning Post. The company's decision to implement such a policy has garnered significant attention and has generated a wide range of opinions among the general public. China to Send Civilian to Space for the First Time, Astronauts to be a Part of Crewed Mission to Tiangong Space Station.

"To strengthen the company’s inner management, to advocate a corporate culture of being loyal to family and love between a husband and wife, to better protect the family and to focus on work, all employees who are married are barred from vicious behaviours like having an extramarital affair or keeping a mistress," the company said in a statement. “Anyone found violating this stipulation will be fired. We hope all staff can have correct love values and try to become good employees with four ‘Nos’ – no illicit relationship, no mistress, no extramarital affair and no divorce,” added the company. China Job Crisis: Chinese Graduates Go Viral With Pictures of Misery Amid Jobs Anxiety.

According to an anonymous employee who spoke to Jimu News, the ban was to encourage employees to maintain a “stable and harmonious family” and productivity at work. The reason behind the ban is unclear as to why the company adopted the extreme measure or if any workplace affairs involving staff had been a factor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2023 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).