Google India has come up with a new idea to encourage its users to stay at their home and be safe amid the rising cases of COVID-19. The company has introduced three online indoor games for its users. These indoor games include PAC-MAN, Cricket and Coding. Google India took Twitter to ask its users which indoor game are they in the mood to play - Cricket, Coding or PAC-Man. Google Working on ‘Trash Bin’ Feature for Deleting Files on Android 12: Report.

Goole India' Tweet reads, "While we stay safe at home, we could all use a mid-week break. Which game are you in the mood to play? P.S. Indoor games only, because safety first".

— Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 21, 2021

Below the tweet, the company has also provided links to the respective games. Interested users can click on the link to play their preferred game. The link will direct you to the Google Doodle page of your preferred game. Here's how to play PAC-MAN, Cricket & Coding.

Google Cricket Game (Photo Credits: Google)

The Cricket game can be played like a typical Cricket game but in this game, you can only bat. It gets a batting button and you have to click with the mouse button on it to hit the ball. You can hit fours, sixes and even take a couple of runs by running.

PAC-MAN (Photo Credits: Google)

The second game is PAC-MAN, the same maze chase video game that we used to play in our childhood. In this game, you have to collect all the dots. When all of the dots are eaten, you will advance to the next level. The objective of the game is to eat all of the dots placed in the maze while avoiding four coloured ghosts. If Pac-Man makes contact with a ghost, he will lose a life; the game ends when all lives are lost.

Google Coding Game (Photo Credits: Google)

The third game is the coding game in which the player plays as a Rabbit and he has to collect all the Carrots planted on the blocks around him. The player has to drag and drop a code on the playlist to play and collect all the Carrots. The level will only be completed when all the Carrots will be collected.

