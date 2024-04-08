New Delhi, April 8: Google is expected to introduce a new feature, the "Lookup" button on its Google Phone app that could revolutionise how a user handles unfamiliar phone numbers. The "Lookup" button feature is anticipated to simplify the process of identifying unknown callers on Android phones. This new update is currently available only in the beta version of the Google Phone app. Google's efforts toward this new feature update highlight the company's efforts to improve user experience on Android devices.

As per a report of India Today, Google is working on a Lookup button to help users identify unknown callers. This is a common issue faced by smartphone users to identify unknown numbers. The introduction of this feature might ease the hassle of identifying unknown callers. Additionally, this feature is expected to enhance user experience and simplify call management, making it an invaluable addition for Android users. Google App Update: Android Users Might Soon Enjoy One-Handed Use With Bottom Search Bar and Material 3 Redesign.

The feature is currently available only in the beta version, which is integrated alongside existing call management options like "Block" and "History," signalling Google's implementation to simplify user interactions with their Android smartphones. The lookup button, which might soon be available on Android, can help users identify unknown callers without having to manually search on Google. However, the exact arrival date of the feature is still unknown. Spotify AI Playlist: Music Streaming Platform Add New Feature to Its Service That Allows Users To Build Playlist Using Text Prompts, Currently Available for Select Countries; Check Details.

Apart from this, Google is also expected to be developing a new feature for the Gmail app on Android. The feature is called Gemini email summaries, which might offer users with brief email summaries through a few taps. It is still in the early stages of development, but it is expected to be a useful addition alongside the Lookup feature. Google is also considering charging users for advanced search capabilities driven by generative AI. These upcoming updates show that Google is dedicated in improving its services and providing a better user experience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2024 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).