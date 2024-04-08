Mumbai, April 8: Spotify has reportedly introduced a new AI playlist in selected countries. Previously, Spotify had massive success with its AI DJ feature, and now the new AI playlist creation is also expected to offer customers a better experience. The Spotify AI playlist feature is reportedly available in the UK and Australia locations; however, the music streaming company will expand it to other locations in the coming months.

According to the report by TechCrunch, the Spotify AI playlist feature will initially be available to limited Android and iOS users in countries like Australia and the UK. The report said that after the playlist is generated, Spotify users can use artificial intelligence to revise it and refine the results. It also said that the Spotify AI playlist can be updated with commands such as "more pop" and "less upbeat". Swiggy Houseboat Delivery: Online Food Platform Now Delivers to Tourists Staying on Houseboats on Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The report further mentioned that Spotify used a range of third-party tools for artificial intelligence and machine learning experiences. The Spotify AI playlist has been launched as "beta" and is reportedly available in the "Your Library" tab within the music streaming app. To get started, the report said to tap on the "+" button on the screen's top right side. It is said to open the pop-up menu showing the Spotify AI playlist. It will be displayed alongside the current "playlist" and "blend" options, said the report. Generative AI in India: 50% of Indian Government and Public Service Organisations To Execute First GenAI Solutions Within One Year, Says Report.

Spotify is said to offer prompt suggestions to help the listeners get started, such as focusing on the instrumental electronica and filling in the silence with background cafe music. TechCrunch further reported that the users can create a Spotify AI playlist by tapping the "Create" button and adding it to the library. As per the report, the music streaming service provider had been testing artificial intelligence technology for months. Spotify reportedly launched a feature similar to its AI playlist called "Niche Mixes" and AI DJ combining Sonantic and OpenAI technology.

