New Delhi, April 8: Google might be working on a new update to change the position of its search bar in the Google app. Android users of Google's app might notice some changes in the design. The Google App is expected to have an update that could enhance user experience. The Google App update is rumoured to include a major design change that might just change how a user interacts with the Google search bar.

As per a report of English Jagran, the Google search bar might be on the move from its traditional position at the top of the screen to the bottom. This move is seen as a step towards making the Google App more user-friendly. Google is trying out a new look for the bottom search bar, a feature that was first introduced in 2021 and then updated towards the end of 2023. It is expected to make the app more accessible for easily navigating the device with one hand. The new design might feature a Material 3 bottom bar with an integrated search field. Google AI Premium Plans: Tech Giant Likely To Introduce Paid Features for AI-Powered Search Engine.

Google Search Bar Enhanced Accessibility and Design Change

The potential relocation of the Google search bar might be a part of a wider design strategy that integrates Material Design 3. This updated design from Google emphasises user experience by making the app more visually appealing and also more functional. The shift of the search bar could make it easier for users to conduct searches without having to stretch their fingers too far, a common issue with the current top-screen placement. Google Search’s ‘More About This Page’ Feature Now Available in Hindi and 40 Additional Languages Globally.

The upcoming update is anticipated to include Material 3 features like a pill-shaped tab indicator. This design was first seen on iOS but removed from Android shortly after. Apart from the search bar relocation, the Google App update may come with a fresh and modern look.

