New Delhi, October 10: Google is reportedly revising its “Work from Anywhere” (WFA) policy, a perk that allowed employees to work remotely from locations outside their main office for up to four weeks each year. The Google Work from Anywhere policy was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic. As per reports, any violations of the policy could lead to disciplinary measures or termination.

The WFA policy gave its staff the flexibility to work away from their usual office environment. As per reports, the company is now planning to implement restrictions on this policy, continuing to tighten its remote work options. As per a report of CNBC, Google is further tightening its "Work from Anywhere" remote work policy. As per internal documents seen by CNBC, even a single day of remote work will now be counted as a full week under the revised rules. Google Opal New Update: Google Labs AI Mini-App Builder With Advanced Debugging Feature Expanding Access to 15 New Countries Including India.

As per reports, the WFA policy was different from Google’s standard hybrid model, which permits employees to work from home two days per week. WFA was specifically intended for working from a different city or state, rather than from home.

Google’s vice president of performance and rewards, John Casey, said, "The policy was always intended to be taken in increments of a week and not be used as a substitute for working from home in a regular hybrid workweek." The revised guidelines indicate that WFA days cannot be used by Google employees for remote work at home or nearby locations. Gemini Enterprise: Google Cloud Introduces New Platform, Brings ‘Best’ of Google AI to Every Employee, for Every Workflow.

Under the recent changes, employees will not be allowed to work from a Google office in a different state or country during their WFA period, citing "legal and financial implications of cross-border work." The new rules also state that if employees are in a different location, they may need to follow the business hours of that specific time zone. The WFA policy update does not affect all Google employees and may exempt staff working in data centres or roles that require physical presence in the office.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

