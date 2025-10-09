Google Opal is going global as the company begins to expand the tool to 15 more countries beyond the US. Opal is a product from Google Labs, which helps users to build and share AI mini apps using natural language, visual editing and without coding. The expansion includes countries like India, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Singapore, Argentina, Colombia, and more. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 7, 2025, Google Labs said, "Inspired by user feedback, we're also launching new features like advanced debugging and a faster building experience." Gemini Enterprise: Google Cloud Introduces New Platform, Brings ‘Best’ of Google AI to Every Employee, for Every Workflow.

Google Opal Expanding to More Countries

Opal is going global! 🌎 We're expanding access to 15 new countries so more people can build AI-powered mini-apps — no code required. Inspired by user feedback, we're also launching new features like advanced debugging and a faster building experience. Learn more ➡️… pic.twitter.com/3g1c1MwnYu — Google Labs (@GoogleLabs) October 7, 2025

