Google has introduced Gemini Enterprise, a new platform to bring the power of its most advanced AI models for employees across every workflow. The platform is said to simplify workflows by working across the tools and data used daily in organisations. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 9, 2025, Google Cloud said, "Introducing Gemini Enterprise, a new platform that brings the best of Google AI to every employee, for every workflow." It is powered by Google’s latest Gemini models, which will allow businesses to integrate AI into everyday operations without the need of complex coding. In a blog post, Google said, "Through a no-code workbench, any user — from marketing to finance, and any other team — can analyze information and orchestrate agents to automate processes across the organization." Nothing CEO Carl Pei Partners With Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath, Hints New Developments Ahead and Says ‘We Make Tech Fun and Inspire Creativity’.

Gemini Enterprise

Introducing Gemini Enterprise, a new platform that brings the best of Google AI to every employee, for every workflow. Gemini Enterprise works across all the tools and data you use every day to make workflows easier—giving you time back in your day ↓ https://t.co/w7hknIZ79x — Google Cloud (@googlecloud) October 9, 2025

