Austin, January 17: Elon Musk has highlighted a fun, creative feature in Grok's image generation tool by encouraging users to experiment with the "Soda Pop dance template" in Grok Imagine. Posted early on January 17, 2026, the tweet quickly drew community engagement, with users and Grok itself sharing generated dance videos, memes, and custom scenes featuring bubbly, energetic animations tied to fizzy drink themes.

What is the Soda Pop Dance Template? The Soda Pop dance template is a pre-set style or prompt framework within Grok Imagine, xAI's AI-powered image and video generation tool integrated into the X platform. It produces lively dance sequences with elements like popping soda bottles, fizzy effects, neon vibes, and groovy movements. Users can invoke it by describing scenes that incorporate the template, such as "a crew of dancing penguins popping bottles in a neon club," as demonstrated by Grok in replies. ‘Grok Imagine Radically Better Now’: Elon Musk Says Video Generation Capabilities by Grok AI Chatbot Improved Since Its Launch.

Elon Musk Announces Grok Imagine Soda Pop Dance Feature, Asks Users to Try It

Try the Soda Pop dance template in @Grok Imagine! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2026

How to Use the Feature

Access Grok via the X app or website (available to Premium subscribers or through the dedicated Grok interface).

Navigate to the Grok chat or Imagine section.

Enter a prompt starting with or including the template, for example: "Imagine [your scene] using the Soda Pop dance template" or simply "Soda Pop dance template with [description]."

Refine as needed—add details like characters, settings, or actions (e.g., "Tesla cars doing the Soda Pop dance").

Generate and share results directly on X for feedback or fun edits.

Community Response and Examples The post sparked immediate creativity, with replies including user-generated videos of characters or objects "dancing" in the style, humorous takes like "Oppa Tesla Style," and playful requests for variations. Grok responded actively, generating examples and engaging in the conversation, turning the tweet into a mini-trend of lighthearted AI experimentation amid X's ongoing feature rollouts. Grok Imagine Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Now Lets Users Choose From 5 Aspect Ratios for Images and Videos

This promotion aligns with Musk's efforts to showcase Grok's capabilities in fun, viral ways, building on recent updates to image tools despite separate controversies around content restrictions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Elon Musk's X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).