Elon Musk said that xAI has significantly improved the Grok AI chatbot, offering better video generation compared to earlier versions. He stated, “Grok Imagine is radically better now.” Reacting to this, netizens responded by sharing videos, suggesting that the physics and motion of the characters have been drastically improved compared to July. One user on X pointed out that even small details were noticeable in the video results. OnePlus 15R Launch on December 17, 2025 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Along With OnePlus 15R Ace Edition; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Elon Musk Says Grok Radically Better Now

Grok Imagine is radically better now https://t.co/H3hbAYpIoD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2025

