New Delhi, August 6: Elon Musk-run AI company, xAI, has launched a new tool called Grok Imagine, now available for all SuperGrok and Premium+ subscribers using the X app on iOS. The feature lets users generate images and videos by entering a text prompt of what they want to create. xAI also introduces Grok Imagine "spicy mode," which lets its users to generate not safe for work (NSFW) content to generate “sexually explicit” images and videos based on text prompts.

As per a report of TechCrunch, the feature was tested using various prompts. While many of them requests resulted in "blurred and moderated" images, they noted that they were still able to produce some "semi-nude imagery." On August 4, 2025, Elon Musk posted an AI-generated image of a woman with angel wings, which was created using Grok Imagine, developed by his AI company, xAI. Grok Imagine New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces New ‘Spicy’ Video Mode To Enhance Video Generation Creativity.

Elon Musk Says 'Imagine With @Grok'

Grok Imagine 'Spicy' Mode

Grok imagine spicy mode 🥵 (had to crop) pic.twitter.com/OgUAMi2P5I — M4rc0z (@dreamworks2050) August 4, 2025

What Is Grok Imagine and Its 'Spicy Mode'?

Grok Imagine is xAI’s latest tool that turns text prompts into images and then builds short video clips from those visuals with sound. As per reports, the Grok Imagine “spicy mode,” allows users to create “sexually explicit content,” which includes partially nude female images.

How To Create Images and Videos Using Grok Imagine

To create images and videos using Grok Imagine, users can start by typing a description, uploading a picture, or tapping the “Speak” option to use voice input. Grok will then generate an image based on the prompt and will offer several variations. By scrolling down, users can continue generating more images automatically without starting over. Grok Imagine New Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Image and Video Generation Feature Now Available for All SuperGrok and Premium+ Subscribers.

For video creation, users can tap on an image and choose the “Make video” option. They can then select a preferred style from options like Spicy, Custom, Fun, or Normal. Once selected, the video is created automatically and appears directly within the app.

