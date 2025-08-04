Elon Musk-run AI company xAI has rolled out a new feature called Grok Imagine for all its SuperGrok and Premium+ subscribers. The feature is now available to all users who update their Grok app to version 1.1.33. Grok Imagine gives its users a creative experience by turning text prompts into visual content. Additionally, Grok Imagine also allows users to convert still images into moving visuals with sound to transform pictures into short, animated clips to make them engaging and expressive. Elon Musk said, "Upgrade to Premium+ or SuperGrok to get priority access to Imagine super fast image and video generation!" Elon Musk Says ‘Grok Imagine Is AI Vine’, Announces Team Has Found Vine Video Archive and Begun Work on Restoring User Access Soon.

