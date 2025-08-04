Elon Musk-run AI company xAI has introduced a new “Spicy” video mode in its Grok Imagine. The feature is now live for all SuperGrok and Premium+ subscribers. To access it, users should update their Grok app to version 1.1.33. Grok Imagine can generate images and videos from text prompts, and the new mode is expected to bring an enhanced level of productivity to its output. Elon Musk said, "Upgrade to Premium+ or SuperGrok to get priority access to Imagine super fast image and video generation!" Grok Imagine New Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Image and Video Generation Feature Now Available for All SuperGrok and Premium+ Subscribers.

xAI Adds New ‘Spicy’ Video Mode to Grok Imagine

BREAKING: xAI just added a new "Spicy" video mode in Grok Imagine. 🌶️🔥 pic.twitter.com/MrW7MFS3ZW — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 2, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Upgrade to Premium+ or SuperGrok To Get Priority Access To Imagine Super Fast Image and Video Generation’

Upgrade to Premium+ or SuperGrok to get priority access to Imagine super fast image and video generation! https://t.co/wk5jRUkIbO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2025

