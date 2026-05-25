HMD Vibe 2 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features

HMD has officially expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the HMD Vibe 2 5G. Positioned to compete in the highly crowded sub-10,000 INR segment, the device is marketed as India’s first smartphone to feature deep integration with the "Indus" AI platform developed by the homegrown startup Sarvam AI.

The smartphone is designed specifically to cater to the evolving requirements of young Indian consumers, focusing on long-lasting battery life, modern aesthetics, and accessible AI technology. HMD has confirmed that the device will go on sale starting tomorrow, 26 May 2026, at 12 noon, exclusively through Flipkart. Oppo Pad 6 Price, Specifications and Features; Launched in China.

HMD Vibe 2 5G Specifications and Features

The most significant highlight of the HMD Vibe 2 5G is its integration with Indus by Sarvam AI. Unlike many international AI models that primarily function in English, Indus is powered by a 105-billion-parameter model capable of understanding 22 Indic languages. It supports mid-sentence code-switching, enabling users to interact with the assistant in a natural, conversational manner that mixes local languages with English.

Beyond its AI capabilities, the device is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Unisoc T8200 processor. The handset arrives with Android 16 pre-installed, offering a clean, bloatware-free software experience. It is available in two memory configurations, 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB, with storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card, ensuring users have sufficient space for their daily needs.

The HMD Vibe 2 5G sports a 6.745-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, which features a smooth 120Hz refresh rate to enhance the scrolling and viewing experience. To manage the power requirements of a large display, HMD has equipped the device with a 6,000mAh battery, paired with 18W wired charging support. The retail box includes the charger, keeping with the brand’s focus on providing a complete out-of-the-box solution. Oppo Reno 16 Pro Price, Specifications and Features; Launched in China.

In terms of build and camera hardware, the phone features an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, a feature rarely seen in this budget category. The camera module houses a 50MP primary sensor with AI-enhanced imaging capabilities, supported by an auxiliary lens, while the front features an 8MP selfie camera. The phone will be available in three colourways: Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink. HMD Vibe 2 5G price in India is INR 9,499.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).