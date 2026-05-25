Oppo has officially launched its highly anticipated Reno 16 series in China, headlined by the flagship-grade Reno 16 Pro. The new smartphone arrives with a refined design philosophy that emphasises both structural durability and aesthetic appeal, marking a significant step forward for the brand’s premium mid-range portfolio.

The Reno 16 Pro introduces several key upgrades, focusing on enhanced display technology, processing power, and battery efficiency compared to its predecessors. By integrating high-end components into a sleek chassis, Oppo aims to provide a robust user experience that balances performance with daily usability, positioning the device as a competitive option for consumers seeking top-tier features. Oppo Reno 16 Price, Specifications and Features; Launched in China

Oppo Reno 16 Pro Specifications and Features

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro features a 6.78-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2772×1272 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It operates on Android 15-based ColorOS 16.

For photography, the Reno 16 Pro includes a 200MP Samsung HP5 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto lens capable of 3.5x optical zoom with OIS. The front-facing 50MP selfie camera features autofocus. Additional connectivity and durability features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, an IR blaster, and comprehensive IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera, Price, Specifications and Design; Know All Before September 2026 Launch.

Oppo Reno 16 Pro Price in China

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro is currently available for purchase in China. The base configuration, offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at 3,699 CNY. For power users, the top-end variant with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is available for CNY 4,799 (around INR 67,200) The device is offered in three colour finishes: Moonlit Night Black, Dreamy Blue, and Heart-Fluttering Stars.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OPPO China Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).