Oppo Pad 6 Price, Specifications and Features; Launched in China

Oppo has officially expanded its tablet portfolio with the launch of the Oppo Pad 6 in China. Unveiled alongside the new Reno 16 smartphone series, the tablet is positioned as a productivity-focused device, blending high-end performance hardware with a sleek, ultra-thin aesthetic.

The new tablet arrives with an iterative update to its internals, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. While it retains the signature design language of its predecessors, the device introduces notable refinements, including a specialised "Soft Light" display variant and an array of integrated artificial intelligence tools aimed at students and professionals. Oppo Reno 16 Pro Price, Specifications and Features; Launched in China.

Oppo Pad 6 Specifications and Features

The Oppo Pad 6 is built around a 12.1-inch LCD panel with a 3K resolution (3000 x 2120 pixels) and a 144Hz refresh rate. A standout addition to this year’s lineup is the Soft Light Edition, which utilises nano-etching technology to reduce glare by 97%. This version also includes a paper-like colour mode, designed to minimise eye strain during extended reading or research sessions.

Despite housing a substantial 10,420mAh battery, the device maintains a slim profile, measuring just 5.99mm in thickness and weighing approximately 577 grams. It is available in three distinct finishes: Starlight Blue, Starlight Silver, and Deep Space Gray.

Under the bonnet, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset provides the processing power, with Oppo claiming benchmark scores exceeding 3.06 million points on AnTuTu. This performance is supported by LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet’s software suite, based on ColorOS 16, is heavily focused on productivity, featuring advanced multi-window multitasking and a PC-style WPS office interface.

The device also integrates significant AI capabilities, such as real-time audio transcription, automated note summarisation, and "circle to search" functionality. Connectivity is a core pillar of the Pad 6, supporting Wi-Fi 7 and seamless cross-device integration, including file sharing across Android and Apple hardware, as well as automatic 5G network sharing with paired smartphones. Oppo Reno 16 Price, Specifications and Features; Launched in China.

Oppo Pad 6 Price in China

The pricing for the new series sees a notable increase over previous generations. The standard Oppo Pad 6 starts at CNY 3,299 (around INR 46,200)for its entry-level configuration. The 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB variants are priced at CNY 3,899 (around INR 54,600) and CNY 4,099 (around INR 57,400), respectively. For those opting for the Soft Light Edition, the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models are priced at CNY 3,599 (around INR 50,000) and CNY 3,999 (around INR 56,000).

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).