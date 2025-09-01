New Delhi, September 1: Union Minister for Communications and Development of North East Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Monday said that India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 will not just be a platform to discuss technologies like 5G, 6G, AI, IoT and machine-to-machine communication, but also a forum to understand how these technologies can transform lives of farmers, students, MSMEs and society at large.

Speaking at the launch of the AI-powered mobile application for IMC 2025, which will be held from October 8 to 11 here, the Union Minister said the vision of this year’s edition is to “innovate and transform,” reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for ‘Atma Nirbharta’ and self-reliance to propel India towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. India Mobile Congress 2025 App Launched, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Says ‘Smart Companion for Asia’s Largest Digital Dialogue’.

“Our vision this year, which is to innovate and transform, is extremely important, considering the importance that the Prime Minister has attached to Atma Nirbharta, self-reliance and propelling India towards victory by 2047,” he said. Scindia described IMC as “a platform of possibilities,” noting that the new app will help turn possibilities into meaningful connections, collaborations and outcomes.

“India Mobile Congress is not just an event, but a platform of possibilities and the app has been designed to turn those possibilities into connections, collaborations and outcomes,” Scindia added. “This is not only a platform where we will discuss only 5G, 6G, AI, IoT, M2M, and so on and so forth, but it’s also a platform where we will be talking about how farmers, children in schools, MSMEs, etc. are connected and how society will find new opportunities and new hopes,” the minister mentioned.

The new app is designed to enhance the experience of participants by offering live streaming of sessions, AI-based personalised recommendations through “IMC Suggests,” and seamless scheduling that syncs with personal calendars. The app will also support networking among delegates, exhibitors, startups, investors and partners, with startups getting exclusive opportunities to engage with mentors and funders. Semiconductor Product Design Leadership Forum Launched in India by ICEA To Boost Innovation, Position Country As Global Leader in Chip Design.

Another highlight of the app is its AI-powered “Snippet” tool, which will automatically create short video clips from important sessions, making them easy to share on social media. The Co-Pilot chatbot will serve as a digital assistant to provide quick answers about sessions, speakers, logistics and nearby facilities. Features like an in-app photo booth, AI-powered face recognition gallery, live polls and contests have also been added to keep participants engaged.

