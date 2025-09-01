New Delhi, September 1: In a bid to position India as a global leader in chip design, intellectual property (IP) creation and high-value innovation, a Semiconductor Product Design Leadership Forum was launched here on Monday. Launched by the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), it aims to tackle critical gaps in access to capital, advanced EDA tools, IP acquisition, global collaborations, and specialised semiconductor design talent.

The forum further aims to produce a globally dominant semiconductor design ecosystem for India by creating an enabling environment for Indian engineers to innovate and promote IP creation within the country. Thereby, the ICEA forum will complement the design-linked incentive (DLI) scheme and other policy initiatives. AMD Semicon 2025 in India: US-Based Chip Giant To Host 2-Day Semiconductor Event at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi; Check Details.

"As we invest in fabs and manufacturing through the India Semiconductor Mission, it is imperative that we also strengthen the design ecosystem, for that is where true value, autonomy, and sovereignty lie,” said S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, at the event. The Forum Chair, Sandeep Kumar, said that by bringing together fabless companies, IP institutions, tool vendors, supply chains, marketing, and funding agencies, we aim to address structural gaps. The forum brought together over 80 stakeholders, including officials from MeitY, NITI Aayog and global firms.

Stakeholders from the semiconductor ecosystem, including domestic product design companies, DLI-recognised firms, early-stage design startups, and global semiconductor ecosystem companies, attended the event. “ICEA Semiconductor Product Design Leadership Forum reflects our conviction that India must lead not only in manufacturing but also in chip innovation. With this initiative, we envision catalysing the growth of 500 successful semiconductor product design companies over the next decade," said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA. India Mobile Congress 2025 App Launched, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Says ‘Smart Companion for Asia’s Largest Digital Dialogue’.

Backed by government schemes offering up to 50 per cent fiscal support, India’s semiconductor market is projected to grow from $45-50 billion in 2024-25 to $100-110 billion by 2030. The Semiconductor Fabs Scheme and Display Fabs Scheme offer up to 50 per cent financial aid for projects falling under their respective domains. The DLI scheme offers incentives up to Rs 15 crore for each chip design startup.

