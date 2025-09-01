India Mobile Congress 2025 (IMC 25) Mobile app is launched in India. Union Minister of Communications of India, Jyotiraditya Scindia, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the launch of the IMC 25 app. Scindia said, "Delighted to launch the India Mobile Congress 2025 Mobile App, your smart companion and catalyst of change for Asia’s largest digital dialogue." The app is available in the Google Play Store and on Apple's App Store. The India Mobile Congress (IMC) is Asia's biggest forum for telecom, media, and technology, which is organised collaboratively by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). Scindia further noted, "From personalized schedules to AI-powered networking, it is designed to make every participant’s journey at #IMC2025 meaningful and memorable." AI Will Not Mark End of Software Industry but Significantly Reshape It: RBC Capital Markets Report.

India Mobile Congress 2025 App

Delighted to launch the India Mobile Congress 2025 Mobile App, your smart companion and catalyst of change for Asia’s largest digital dialogue. From personalized schedules to AI-powered networking, it is designed to make every participant’s journey at #IMC2025 meaningful and… pic.twitter.com/JgsZAIs8de — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 1, 2025

