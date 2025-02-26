New Delhi, February 26: The first ‘Made in India’ semiconductor chip would be ready for production this year, Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has said.

India has made significant progress in semiconductor manufacturing, with five units under construction simultaneously. The first ‘Made in India’ chip is expected to roll out by 2025. Addressing the ‘Global Investors Summit 2025’ in Bhopal via video conferencing, the minister congratulated technology company HLBS for the new plant as well as an upcoming state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facility in IT Park in the city. ISRO and IIT Madras Develops Indigenous SHAKTI-Based Semiconductor Chip for Space Applications (Watch Video).

The newly-inaugurated IT campus by HLBS spans 1 lakh square feet, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to manufacture IT hardware and electronic products under one roof. The plant will produce servers, desktops, motherboards, chassis, RAM, SSDs, drones, and robots, among other end-to-end electronic components.

Vaishnaw acknowledged the significant contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, saying that under the leadership of PM Modi, electronic manufacturing in Madhya Pradesh has gained significant momentum. Two electronic manufacturing clusters have been approved by PM Modi, one in Bhopal and the other in Jabalpur. Currently, 85 companies are actively engaged in the electronics manufacturing sector in the state.

The Union Minister also highlighted the government's commitment to technological advancement by announcing the training of 20,000 engineers under the Future Skills Programme in Madhya Pradesh. To further strengthen the talent pipeline, the government has initiated a programme to train 85,000 engineers in advanced semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. US Tariffs on Semiconductors: India Unlikely To Experience Any Major Short-Term Consequences, Says Industry Body.

Over the past decade, the electronics manufacturing sector has witnessed unprecedented growth, reaching a valuation of Rs 10 lakh crore. India is currently exporting electronics worth of Rs 5 lakh crore, including mobile (Rs 4 lakh crore); laptops, servers, telecom equipment (Rs 75,000 crore) and defence and medical electronics. Vaishnaw said the government's unwavering commitment has propelled India’s electronics manufacturing industry to new heights.

