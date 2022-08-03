Infinix Smart 6 Plus will be made available for sale today. The handset was launched in the country last week, and today, it will be made available for purchase at 12 pm IST, via Flipkart. Customers purchasing the device will get Rs 750 discount using ICICI Bank credit cards, Rs 1,000 off using Kotak Bank credit cards and EMI transactions and up to Rs 500 discount using ICICI Bank debit cards and EMI transactions. Infinix Smart 6 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery Launched.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus features a 6.82-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For optics, it gets a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP primary lens and an AI depth shooter. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie camera.

Haasil karne ki #ZiddHaiBadi, isliye Infinix SMART 6, 6.82” HD+ Screen badi screen aur 5000mAh badi battery ke saath. Sale starts today at 12 Noon, only on Flipkart https://t.co/L50JO84Ylt pic.twitter.com/n9XOzZM0Sf — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) August 3, 2022

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 60 days and up to 153 hours of music playback. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a Micro-USB port and a fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Smart 6 Plus is priced at Rs 7,999 for the sole 3GB + 64GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2022 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).