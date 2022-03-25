Infinix Smart 6 Plus has been launched in Nigeria as the latest addition under the Infinix Smart 6 Series. The Infinix Smart 6 Series now comprises Infinix Smart 6 and Infinix Smart 6 4G and Smart 6 Plus smartphones. Infinix Smart 6 Plus is priced at NGN 58,400 (approximately Rs 10,700) and it is available in light sea green, ocean blue, polar black and purple colours. Infinix InBook X1 Series Launched in India From Rs 35,999; First Sale on December 15, 2021.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus features a 6.6-inch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets an 8MP primary camera and a 0.08MP secondary lens. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie lens.

The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.

