Infinix Mobile has officially launched the Smart 6 Plus smartphone today in India. The latest offering from the company will be available for purchase on August 3, 2022, via Flipkart. It will be offered in crystal violet, miracle black and tranquil sea blue colours. The handset is priced at Rs 7,999, which is an introductory price. Infinix Smart 5A With MediaTek Helio A20 SoC Launched in India, Check Price Here.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus sports a 6.82-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 12 (Go edition)-based XOS 10 UI. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Jinki #ZiddHaiBadi unke liye aa gaya Infinix Smart 6 Plus! 🏁Up to 6GB* RAM for lag-free experience 🐘Badi 64GB storage 🏃‍♂️Unstoppable 5000mAh Battery 🌟440 Nits Brightness 🤩Mirror back design Know more: https://t.co/JMYRJd5Elx pic.twitter.com/GtiY50IrwF — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) July 29, 2022

The handset gets an 8MP primary lens and an AI depth shooter, along with an LED flash. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie snapper. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a micro-USB port and a dedicated fingerprint sensor.

