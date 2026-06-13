Insta360 vs DJI: The Patent War Escalates After Luna Ultra Gimble Camera Launch; Here's Latest Update

The rivalry between Insta360 and DJI has hit a new peak this week as the two tech giants engage in a flurry of cross-litigation within the United States. Following DJI’s initial launch-day lawsuits against the new Insta360 Luna Ultra, Insta360 has officially fired back with two countersuits, claiming that DJI has infringed upon its proprietary technology across several core product lines.

The legal confrontation began on June 10, when DJI filed two separate lawsuits in the Eastern District of Texas, the same day the Luna Ultra became available to consumers. DJI alleges that Insta360’s latest camera copies the design and functionality of the Osmo Pocket 3, including its physical form factor and gimbal control systems. Seeking a permanent injunction, DJI aims to halt the sale of the Luna Ultra in the US market, arguing that Insta360 is capitalising on protected designs. OpenAI Under Investigation: Know Why Coalition of US State Attorneys General Launched Probe Into ChatGPT Developer.

Insta360 Rejects Claims by DJI

Insta360 has firmly rejected these claims, responding on June 12 with its own set of countersuits. The company asserts that DJI is in violation of five utility patents related to critical gimbal and camera features, specifically citing gimbal stabilisation, directional controls, smooth motion, telemetry overlays, and panoramic video stabilisation. Insta360 claims these technologies are utilised in major DJI products, such as the Osmo Pocket, Ronin, RS, and Osmo Mobile series.

In a public statement, Insta360 Founder JK Liu described the Luna Ultra as the result of years of independent research and development dating back to 2020. He suggested that DJI’s decision to file legal action precisely on the product's launch date reflects an attempt to stifle competition rather than a genuine pursuit of intellectual property protection.

Despite the intense legal friction, early market reception for the Luna Ultra has been exceptionally positive. Within its first 24 hours of availability, the device surged to the top of Amazon’s camcorder category in North America. This strong consumer demand suggests that the product is already establishing a significant foothold, even as both companies prepare for an extended legal battle in the courts. Elon Musk’s xAI Sued by Former Engineer Over Grok Safety Whistleblowing Claims Ahead of SpaceX IPO.

Industry analysts note that this dispute is part of a broader, increasingly complex relationship between the two manufacturers. As both companies continue to contest claims of infringement, the future availability of these popular vlogging tools remains a focal point for creators and investors alike. With no immediate ruling from the court, the tech community continues to monitor these proceedings closely to see how the landscape for handheld gimbal cameras might evolve.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).