DJI has officially expanded its smartphone stabilizer lineup with the launch of the Osmo Mobile 8P in China on Tuesday. Arriving shortly after the debut of the Osmo Pocket 4, the new gimbal introduces a significant design overhaul aimed at enhancing remote operation and tracking precision. The most notable change is the introduction of a modular architecture that separates the control interface from the main body, allowing for a more versatile shooting experience in various environments.

The latest iteration focuses on professional-grade upgrades, integrating advanced tracking software and a redesigned control hub. By leveraging a magnetic attachment system, the device offers a new level of flexibility for solo content creators. The upgrade emphasizes seamless connectivity and multi-functional hardware, combining several essential filming tools into a single, compact unit. These enhancements are designed to improve subject retention and offer more fluid manual control over camera movements and lighting. DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Camera Unveiled With 1-Inch Sensor and 4K Slow Motion Capabilities; Check Features, Specifications and Price.

DJI Osmo Mobile 8P Specifications and Features

The DJI Osmo Mobile 8P is equipped with the new Smart Follow 8.0 system, which utilizes the updated DJI Mimo app to maintain focus on subjects in crowded settings. The gimbal features a removable magnetic display module that functions as a wireless remote control, featuring a joystick with infinite directional movement and a screen that mirrors the smartphone’s view. It includes a built-in extension rod, a tripod, and a Multi-functional Tracking Module 2 that can track people, pets, and vehicles. The hardware also integrates a built-in fill light with adjustable brightness and colour temperature, while providing up to 10 hours of battery life and USB-C reverse charging for smartphones. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launched in China, India Launch Confirmed for May; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

DJI Osmo Mobile 8P Price in India

The DJI Osmo Mobile 8P starts at CNY 899 (approximately INR 10,500) for the standard version. The mid-tier Osmo Mobile 8P AI, which includes the Tracking Module 2, is priced at CNY 1,099 (approximately INR 12,800). The top-end Vlog combo, bundling both the tracking module and the DJI Mic Mini 2, retails for CNY 1,299 (approximately INR 15,200). While the product has been launched in China, DJI has yet to announce official pricing and availability for the Indian market, where it is expected to be available through authorized retail partners in the coming months.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 11:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).