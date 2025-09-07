Beijing, September 7: What if you could earn a hefty bonus just for losing weight? A tech firm in China has turned this idea into reality, sparking a buzz online. Shenzhen-based Arashi Vision Inc, widely known as Insta360, launched its annual "Million Yuan Weight Loss Challenge." The initiative rewards employees with 1 million yuan (approx INR 1.23 Crore) in rewards for shedding kilos. Notably, this year, one staff member received 20,000 yuan (over INR 2.46 Lakh) after losing 20kg in just 90 days.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the winner, a Gen-Z employee, Xie Yaqi, earned the title of "Weight Loss Champion" after dropping 20 kg in three months. She credited her success to daily workouts lasting 1.5 hours and a carefully managed diet. Xie described the experience as life-changing, emphasising that her journey was more about health than appearance. Xie also motivated fellow colleagues by sharing the "Qin Hao weight loss method," inspired by Chinese actor Qin Hao’s rapid slimming routine.

The regimen involves a strict dietary cycle of soy milk, corn, fruits, proteins, and vegetables on alternating days. While extreme, it has gained traction among participants as a way to overcome plateaus.

Rules of Million Yuan Weight Loss Challenge

The rules of the challenge are simple yet rewarding. Every employee is eligible to participate, and for every 0.5 kg of weight lost, they can earn 500 yuan (around INR 6,171). The company has also added a unique twist to the campaign: a penalty clause. Any participant who regains weight must pay 800 yuan (about INR 9,873) for every 0.5 kg gained back, though no fines have yet been imposed.

Since 2022, Insta360 has conducted seven rounds of the challenge and distributed nearly 2 million yuan (over INR 2.46 Crore) in total prizes. In 2023 alone, 99 employees collectively lost 950 kg, dividing a massive 1 million yuan (INR 1.23 Crore) in cash rewards. A company representative noted that the initiative is meant to encourage employees to prioritise well-being alongside work. The campaign also aligns with China’s national "Weight Management Year," launched in June 2024, aimed at curbing obesity rates.

