New Delhi, July 19: Instagram once again faced an outage as several users complained on Twitter about not been able to access the Meta-owned platform. Users of the photo and video sharing app took to Twitter #instagramdown was trending on the platform.

"Instagram is down again @Meta and @instagram what's this?? #instagramdown," a user wrote on Twitter. "Instagram is not working since yesterday night and today... It is totally blank." Instagram Down on Desktop! #InstagramDown Trends Again After Users Unable To Open and Check Posts on Instagram Desktop.

Instagram Down

"@instagram, your search feature is getting worse and worse everyday...along with every feature." Users have also complained of constant outages and glitches on the app in the past week.

"@instagram the app keeps crashing when I try to open it. Goes back to my phone's home screen. Read people having this problem since July 12th," a user said on Twitter. "I can't search for anything on IG, so I came here to see if it was down and it looks to me, it's been happening for days," added another.

