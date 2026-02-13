Menlo Park, February 13: Meta Platforms is reportedly preparing to integrate facial recognition technology into its smart glasses, a move that would allow users to identify individuals and access personal details via an artificial intelligence assistant. According to a report from the New York Times, the feature is internally codenamed “Name Tag” and could be deployed as early as this year.

The proposed update represents a significant shift in the capabilities of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which have seen unexpected commercial success. While previous versions focused on photography and audio, the inclusion of facial recognition would enable the device to scan faces in the wearer’s field of vision and provide names or background information through Meta’s AI interface. Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses Launched With Advanced AI Features Alongside Meta Neural Band; Check Key Specifications, Features, Price and Availability.

Meta Privacy Deliberations and Strategic Timing

Internal documents suggest that Meta has been debating the rollout of Name Tag since early last year, acknowledging the substantial safety and privacy risks involved. The company originally considered a limited release for the visually impaired to demonstrate the technology's utility before a wider public launch, though that plan was ultimately shelved.

The report highlights that Meta executives viewed the current political landscape in the United States as an opportune moment for the release. Internal memos indicate a belief that civil society groups and privacy advocates might be preoccupied with other political developments, potentially resulting in less scrutiny regarding the ethical implications of real-time facial identification.

Meta Evolution of Hardware Ambitions

Meta had previously explored adding facial recognition to its first-generation smart glasses in 2021 but abandoned the idea due to technical limitations and ethical pushback. However, the company has revived the project following a shift in the regulatory environment and a closer relationship between the tech industry and the current administration. Meta Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Supports WhatsApp for Making Video Calls, Sending Messages and POV Sharing.

The decision to move forward coincides with Meta’s broader push to lead the consumer AI market. By turning its glasses into a tool for instant identification, the company aims to differentiate its hardware from competitors, despite the long-standing controversy surrounding the biometric data of private citizens in public spaces.

