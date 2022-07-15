Facebook-owned photo and video sharing platform, Instagram continue to face outage and glitches and it appears to have become a norm lately. In the latest instance of Instagram not working, many users are complaining about Instagram not functioning properly on their desktops. They are unable to check and open posts on Instagram desktop. With this, #InstagramDown hashtag has become a trending topic yet again!

Instagram Down on Desktop!

I use #Instagram from a desktop (as I don't have a smart phone) and I wasn't able to open any of the posts today. I can see them but when I click on them, nothing happens. Anyhoo...if your engagement on Instagram is down, that might be why. — Cynthia Sax (@CynthiaSax) July 15, 2022

A Bug, May Be?

I am unable to open posts on Instagram desktop is it a bug what do I do please help — Tazein Mirza Saad (@MirzaTazein) July 15, 2022

Frustrating

@instagram Hi, Im on desktop and I'm unable to open mine or other peoples posts on their pages, (Im not the only user this is happening too either) what's going on and when will it be resolved? 🤔 #Instagram #InstagramDown — ᕼᗴƳᕼᗴƳᑭᗩᑌᒪᗩ🧡 (@GlitteringTails) July 15, 2022

Same Here

I can't clic on posts on instagram desktop — emna baccour (@emnabaccour_) July 15, 2022

So Frustrating to Get Stuck This Way

@instagram I cannot upload videos to my business account through my desktop. I am a social media executive and this is seriously effecting my day-to-day. I have searched and searched for a chatbot or another way to contact you but I have had to result to twitter. Please help — Anastasia (@Ana_Fewtrell) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)